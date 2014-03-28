NYS Extends Health Exchange Deadline For Some People

New York State is giving some people who are enrolling in the new health exchange a little more time.

The deadline for enrolling for insurance coverage under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare is March 31st. But the federal government did say this week there will be a grace period for a certain period of time, they didn't immediately say how long, for those who had technical difficulties while trying to sign up through the federal website.

Now, the New York State Health Department says that although the deadline for enrolling in the health exchange is still Monday, they will provide extra time for people who have already taken some steps to apply for coverage, but have been unable to complete the enrollment process by March 31st. The state's deadline for those people is now April 15th.

There has been an increase in enrollments in recent weeks. State health officials say that as of Friday morning, more than 780,000 in New York have enrolled for coverage.

The state has increased the number of support staff available to answer questions about the program.

You can find out more information at www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov or by calling 1-855-355-5777, toll-free.