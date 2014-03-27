Deadline Coming Up For Enrolling In New York's Health Exchange

As the March 31 deadline approaches for signing up for coverage under the Affordable Care Act for this year, officials with New York State say the efforts here have been gaining momentum.

The latest numbers available from the state health department show that more than 717,000 New Yorkers have enrolled for coverage since the program was launched last October. New York is one of 16 states and the District of Colombia that operates its own health insurance exchange under the Affordable Care Act, also known as Obamacare.

Donna Frescatore is executive director for the effort called ‘New York State of Health.’ She says the numbers for enrollment are encouraging, but they are hoping for even greater participation over the next couple of years.

“The estimates for enrollment at full implementation three years out at the end of 2016 is 1.1 million new Yorkers. That is not everyone who’s uninsured in New York, but it’s certainly a good percentage of people who don’t currently have insurance.”

Monday is the deadline to apply for health coverage if you are uninsured. If you don’t, it’s possible you will face a tax penalty next year.

Frescatore says the state’s computer system for health care is ready to handle an influx of last minute people who are signing up and they’ve also increased their customer service staff. You can find out more information at www.nystateofhealth.ny.gov or by calling 1-855-355-5777, toll-free.