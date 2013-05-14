Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Doctor: "Celebrity's Double Mastectomy a Shared Reality for Many Local Women"
Celebrity actress Angelina Jolie recently underwent a double mastectomy after learning she had an increased risk for breast cancer. A doctor at the University of Rochester's Medical Center says this is the same life-changing decision thousands of women in our area are forced to make every year.