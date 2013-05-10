Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Health Department Director Explains Reasons for Retirement
After heading the Monroe County Department of Public Health for 23 years, Dr. Andrew Doniger says he's ready to turn over the reigns.
62-year-old Doniger announced his retirement Thurday. His last day on the job is May 23rd.
Doniger explains to WXXI'sLeShea Agnew his reasons for retiring, his successor and future endeavors.