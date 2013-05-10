© 2021 WXXI News
Health Department Director Explains Reasons for Retirement

WXXI News
Published May 10, 2013 at 1:37 PM EDT
After heading the Monroe County Department of Public Health for 23 years, Dr. Andrew Doniger says he's ready to turn over the reigns. 

62-year-old Doniger announced his retirement Thurday. His last day on the job is May 23rd. 

Doniger explains to WXXI'sLeShea Agnew his reasons for retiring, his successor and future endeavors. 

 
 
 
 
 

