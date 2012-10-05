Need to Know Rochester: Excellus CEO David Klein

This week on Need to Know Rochester, we examine the relationship between the leader of the University of Rochester Medical Center and and the head of Excellus BCBS. The somewhat unusual cooperation between provider and insurer is gaining national attention as the country works to reform its health care system. URMC Chief Dr. Brad Berk and Excellus CEO David Klein are featured. Watch Need to Know Rochester, Friday at 8:30 p.m. or Sunday at 12:30 p.m. on WXXI-TV.

