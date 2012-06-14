A Large "Army" of Small Insects Are Invading Western N.Y.

Western New York is being invaded by a large army....of small insects.

A storm system from the south blew a large number of insects commonly referred to as Armyworms to our area. The "invasion" is resulting in the rapid loss of fields and lawns.

Walter Nelson is the Program Leader of Agriculture & Horticulture at Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County. He tells WXXI's LeShea Agnew that Western New York hasn't seen an invasion of this magnitude in years.