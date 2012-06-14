Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
A Large "Army" of Small Insects Are Invading Western N.Y.
Western New York is being invaded by a large army....of small insects.
A storm system from the south blew a large number of insects commonly referred to as Armyworms to our area. The "invasion" is resulting in the rapid loss of fields and lawns.
Walter Nelson is the Program Leader of Agriculture & Horticulture at Cornell Cooperative Extension Monroe County. He tells WXXI's LeShea Agnew that Western New York hasn't seen an invasion of this magnitude in years.