Proposed Bill to Stop Prescription Drug Abuse Draws Concerns from Doctors

The New York State Medical Society is speaking out against a proposed statewide database to track the dispensing of prescription drugs.

It's called the Internet System for Tracking Over-Prescribing Act or "I-Stop" bill and it's designed to create an online, real-time database to help doctors avoid giving out controlled drugs to people who get prescriptions from multiple sources.

The Medical Society agrees more needs to be done to help stop prescription drug abuse but says the proposed system will only further strain doctors and make it more difficult for them to deliver quality one-on-one patient care.

Medical Society President Dr. Robert Hughes tells WXXI's LeShea Agnew his group is actively working to share its concerns with Attorney General Eric Schneiderman before the bill is voted on.