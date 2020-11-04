© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Tom Reed declares victory; Mitrano won't concede

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published November 4, 2020 at 1:58 AM EST
reed_and_mitrano.jpg

With nearly all the districts counted in Tuesday’s voting, it appears Republican Tom Reed is on his way to a 5th term, but his Democratic challenger Tracey Mitrano is not yet conceding.

With most districts in overnight, Reed was leading Mitrano by a 61 to 35% margin. The Associated Press also said Reed would keep the seat.

When Reed made remarks Tuesday night and declared victory, he did offer some praise for Mitrano, who also ran and lost against him two years ago.

“I recognize, anybody who runs for public office, and I respect by opponent Tracy and I give her credit for running and I give her credit for running for 4 years, but I would just tell you, it’s about uniting everyone, it’s about uniting the 23rd Congressional District.”

The 23rd Congressional district includes several counties in the Southern Tier  and the Finger Lakes and part of Ontario County.

Tags

Arts & Lifetom reedtracy mitrano1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman