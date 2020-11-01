Early voting brings out record number of voters

Early voting ended on Sunday in New York state with record-setting early voting numbers in Monroe County. The Board of Elections says 10,956 voters cast ballots across the county Sunday, a new daily record.

This is the second year for early voting in New York and the first presidential election where early voting is available.

Altogether, since early voting began Saturday, Oct. 24, 105,733 ballots were cast in early voting, which represents 20% of registered voters in the county.

Absentee ballots continue to arrive at the Board of Elections, with 92,833 ballots returned, which is 68% of the absentee ballots mailed out.

Voters can check the status of their ballot and see if it has been received by the Board of Elections by utilizing the online voter lookup tool at https://www.monroecounty.gov/etc/voter/.

As of Sunday, November 1, 38% of voters in Monroe County have either voted early or mailed an absentee ballot.

If you still plan to mail your absentee ballot, it must be postmarked no later than Election Day, Nov. 3, and it must be received by the Board of Elections no later than Nov. 10.

You can also drop off absentee ballots at the Board of Elections during business hours, or at any polling site on Election Day.

Election coverage on WXXI Radio begins Tuesday at 8:00 p.m. with NPR and the WXXI News on AM 1370, FM 107.5, and streaming at WXXINews.org. WXXI-TV coverage begins at 6:00 p.m. with the PBS NewsHour and continues through the night.