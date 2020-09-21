Rochester City Council names Miguel Melendez to fill vacant seat

Miguel Meléndez, Jr. has been selected to fill the vacant Councilmember at Large seat on the Rochester City Council.

Meléndez is current the Chief Community Engagement Officer at Ibero-American Action League.

Word of the appointment came on Monday from City Council President Loretta Scott who released a statement saying that, “At this crucial time in our City’s history, we need thoughtful, engaged leaders like Miguel Meléndez to help move our community forward. Our decision was not easy, we considered a number of truly qualified candidates. In the end, the combination of Miguel’s support and connections in the community combined with his understanding of City government based on his extensive work and advocacy with the City made him the Council’s choice for appointment.”

The City Council seat became vacant when Councilmember Jackie Ortiz was named Democratic Elections Commissioner for Monroe County.

Meléndez said in his statement on Monday that, “I am grateful to this Council for recognizing my passion, acknowledging my community work, and selecting to appoint me to serve as their colleague. My work with Ibero has connected me to individuals and organizations throughout the City, and I know that they will keep me accountable in this role. I cherish the opportunity to articulate grassroots issues, uplift everyday voices, support communities of color, and advocate with residents. I will work with everyone to move our city forward.”

Meléndez will be appointed to serve until December 31, 2021, which coincides with the end of the term for that seat. The seat was vacated on August 27, 2020 and by Charter the City Council has 30 days to appoint a new Councilmember.

City Council will hold a Special Meeting on Thursday, September 24 at 4:00pm on Zoom to formally vote on legislation naming Meléndez, Jr. to serve as a Councilmember at Large.