Rochester provides counseling in connection with mass shooting

Counselors from the Rochester City School District and throughout the community will be on site at five City R-Centers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to offer counseling in response to the early morning mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue that killed 2 people and injured 14 others.

“I encourage anyone affected by this heartbreaking event to take advantage of these counseling opportunities, or any other available resource including churches or houses of worship,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “Now is the time for our community to come together and begin the healing process through prayer or mutual support. Thank you to everyone who is making these counseling opportunities available”

Counseling services are available at the following R-Centers: