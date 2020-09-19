© 2021 WXXI News

Arts & Life
Rochester provides counseling in connection with mass shooting

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published September 19, 2020 at 11:09 AM EDT
city_of_rochester_logo.jpg

Counselors from the Rochester City School District and throughout the community will be on site at five City R-Centers from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday to offer counseling in response to the early morning mass shooting on Pennsylvania Avenue that killed 2 people and injured 14 others.

“I encourage anyone affected by this heartbreaking event to take advantage of these counseling opportunities, or any other available resource including churches or houses of worship,” said Mayor Lovely Warren. “Now is the time for our community to come together and begin the healing process through prayer or mutual support. Thank you to everyone who is making these counseling opportunities available”

Counseling services are available at the following R-Centers:

  • Adams Street, 85 Adams St.
  • Carter Street, 500 Carter St.
  • Thomas P. Ryan, 530 Webster Ave.
  • Trenton and Pamela Jackson, 585 N. Clinton Ave.
  • David Gantt, 700 North St.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
