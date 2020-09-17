© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Ontario County Sheriff's Department to get body-worn cameras

WXXI News | By Alex Crichton
Published September 17, 2020 at 7:21 AM EDT
Ontario County Sheriff patch

Ontario County Sheriff Kevin Henderson has announced that deputies will soon be equipped with body-worn cameras.

He said it's an initiative that has been a priority of his since taking office last year, and is not a reactive move following incidents involving police and the deaths of Daniel Prude and George Floyd.

“Video is helpful for investigations, prosecutions, alleged misconduct, and also if there's a false allegation, it also helps us there as well." Henderson said the cameras will be a positive addition for law enforcement.

``It's a positive tool, really, it's a tool to help us do our jobs, in order to proceed and do things the right way,” Henderson said.

The sheriff said the Ontario County Board of Supervisors has approved funding for the cameras, and the contract with the vendor also includes an upgraded technology for Tasers used by the department. He said that whenever a Taser is deployed, it automatically engages the camera.

The county is paying nearly $500,000  for the new technology in the first year. It's part of a 5-year, $989,000 contract with Axon Enterprise Inc., an Arizona-based company that provides technology and weapons for law enforcement and civilians.

Alex Crichton
Alex Crichton is host of All Things Considered on WXXI-AM 1370. Alex delivers local news, weather and traffic reports beginning at 4 p.m. each weekday.
