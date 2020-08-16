© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Credit card fees waived for online payment of school taxes

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published August 16, 2020 at 11:59 PM EDT
monroe_county_seal.jpg

You won't be charged a convenience fee if you pay your 2020 school taxes with a credit card.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the waiving of the fee will reduce the demand on municipal employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, lessen public interaction at municipal buildings, and make online credit card payment of school district taxes more convenient and affordable for residents.

Fees will be waived from Sept. 1, 2020 to Nov. 18, 2020 for online credit card payments only.

Bello said he is grtateful for his government partners to help waive the fee, and hopes residents will take advantage of the fee waiver.

Residents who wish to continue to pay their school district tax bill in-person should visit their town or village tax collector’s website for more information and review any restrictions or modifications that might be in place.

Tags

Arts & LifeMonroe Countyschool taxes1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman