Credit card fees waived for online payment of school taxes

You won't be charged a convenience fee if you pay your 2020 school taxes with a credit card.

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the waiving of the fee will reduce the demand on municipal employees during the COVID-19 pandemic, lessen public interaction at municipal buildings, and make online credit card payment of school district taxes more convenient and affordable for residents.

Fees will be waived from Sept. 1, 2020 to Nov. 18, 2020 for online credit card payments only.

Bello said he is grtateful for his government partners to help waive the fee, and hopes residents will take advantage of the fee waiver.

Residents who wish to continue to pay their school district tax bill in-person should visit their town or village tax collector’s website for more information and review any restrictions or modifications that might be in place.