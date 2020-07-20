© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Seneca Falls celebrates historic moments in the fight for women's rights

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published July 20, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT
womens_skydive_sf.jpg
Spectrum News
/
A women's skydiving team part of the events to mark the Women's Rights Convention in Seneca Falls on Saturday

This past weekend marked the annual Convention Days in Seneca Falls, which highlights the Women’s Rights Convention held in that community in 1848.

But, with COVID-19, most of this year’s activities had to be handled online. There was a significant outdoor event on Saturday when four women, who are part of a professional skydiving team, landed near the National Women’s Hall of Fame.

This year also marks the centennial of the 19th Amendment, which helped women secure the right to vote.

Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul will speak about the significance of those events later this month in an online forum at the Chautauqua Institution.

Hochul said that with the added stresses caused by the pandemic on families, it’s important to take stock of women’s rights.

"So that takes us back 172 years ago where we think about and reflect upon and ask the question, have women’s lives really improved all that much compared to where men have been throughout this time in history,” Hochul said. 

Hochul, the highest-rankning woman in state government, said there has been progress since the Seneca Falls Convention over a century ago, but there is still a lot of work to do.

“We’ve come a long way but we still don’t have an Equal Rights Amendment, we still have incredible disparity in pay, and even the burden of the weight of families falls disproportionately on women so this has been a fascinating time to reflect on that history in the context of where we are today,” Hochul said.

Tags

Arts & LifeKathy HochulWomen's RightsSeneca FallsWomen's Rights National Historical Park1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman