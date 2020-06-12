Early voting begins Saturday in New York state, and goes through Sunday, June 21.

In Monroe County there are primaries and also a special election for the 27th Congressional District. Primary day is June 23, and voters can vote either in person during early voting, by absentee ballot or going to the polls on election day.

Lisa Nicolay is the Republican Monroe County Elections Commissioner. She said there will be a dozen early voting sites around the county. Nicolay said the number of sites where the Board of Elections canhold early voting was somewhat limited because of health concerns with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“You know in a perfect world, we could have a lot of sites and everywhere so that people wouldn’t even have to travel too far to vote. But unfortunately, nursing homes wouldn’t have us, and I’m not blaming them, schools are closed, that’s typically a voting location for us,” Nicolay said.

Nicolay said that for people who are going to the polls, they will notice various steps being taken because of the coronavirus pandemic, including poll workers trained in helping people stay physically distant.

“We are cleaning and wiping everything down in between voters. We are wiping doorknobs and handles and things like that and for voters we’re going to have hand sanitizer available, gloves available if they’d like, masks available if they don’t have one,” Nicolay said.

State officials have also encouraged voters to consider voting with absentee ballots, and Nicolay says the county board had already processed at least 52,000 absentee ballots by Thursday.

Unlike the actual primary day, during the early voting period, those who are eligible may vote at any of the 12 early voting sites.

Locations for Early Voting in Monroe County - June 2020 Primary :

City of Rochester Recreation Bureau - 57 St. Paul St., 2nd Floor, Rochester, NY 14604

David F. Gantt Community Center - 700 North St., Rochester, NY 14605

Arnett Branch Library - 310 Arnett Blvd., Rochester, NY 14619

City of Rochester Water Department - 10 Felix St., Rochester, NY 14608

SUNY Empire State College - 680 Westfall Rd., Rochester, NY 14620

North Greece Road Church of Christ - 1039 N. Greece Rd., Rochester, NY 14626

Marketplace Mall, North Entrance - 1 Miracle Mile Dr., Rochester, NY 14623

Irondequoit Public Library - 1290 Titus Ave., Rochester, NY 14617

Dolomite Lodge at Veterans Memorial Park - 1628 Jackson Rd., Penfield, NY 14526

Perinton Square Mall - 6720 Pittsford Palmyra Rd., Fairport, NY 14450

Lodge at Sweden Town Park - 4761 Redman Rd., Brockport, NY 14420

Webster Recreation Center - 1350 Chiyoda Dr., Webster, NY 14580

Dates and Times for Early Voting- June 2020 Primary:

Saturday, June 13th 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Sunday, June 14th 10:00 am-6:00 pm

Monday, June 15th 9:00 am-6:00 pm

Tuesday, June 16th 11:00 am-8:00 pm

Wednesday, June 17th 9:00 am-6:00 pm

Thursday, June 18th 11:00 am-8:00 pm

Friday, June 19th 9:00 am-6:00 pm

Saturday, June 20th 9:00 am-3:00 pm

Sunday, June 21st 9:00 am-2:00 pm

For more information check out https://www2.monroecounty.gov/elections