Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Monroe County offices to close due to protest on Friday

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published June 4, 2020 at 4:51 PM EDT
monroe_seal.jpg

Monroe County offices at the county building at 39 West Main Street in Rochester will be closed on Friday due to a large demonstration expected in the afternoon.

County Executive Adam Bello says that the County Office Building including the County Clerk’s Office will be closed on Friday, as well as CityPlace at 50 W. Main Street.

Bello says that the related noise and potential road closures from the protest could affect the ability of county employees to complete their duties. Instead, employees who report to these two buildings are preparing to work from home.

The County Clerk’s office will not be processing any public transactions on Friday.

According to a Facebook post titled, Black Lives STILL Matter, it will be a peaceful protest, with demonstrators occupying the sidewalk in front of the county building. Organizers say they will “occupy the space in the submissive positions that black people have been killed in. Sitting, standing with hands behind backs, lying on the ground.” The protest is scheduled from 1 - 4 pm.

Organizers say they will not stop anyone from coming into or out of the building (although with the building closed that shouldn’t be an issue), and they will not stop people from using the sidewalk.

Arts & Life Monroe County Monroe County Government
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
