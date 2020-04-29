© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Monroe County to consider "hazard pay" for some county employees

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 29, 2020 at 1:14 AM EDT
monroe_county_seal.jpg

Monroe County lawmakers will consider legislation that would provide “hazard pay” to county employees who are at greater risk of exposure or working extended hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation is being proposed by County Executive Adam Bello and it would be paid for through the federal CARES Ac stimulus funding. Workers who would be affected include those in the public health, human services, and public safety areas.

Bello is also asking the county legislature to accept a federal grant of more than $129 million which will be used for expenses caused by the pandemic.

Bello issued a statement on Wednesday saying that, “Every day, thousands of Monroe County employees show up to work on the frontlines of our community’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk in order to ensure our loved ones are cared for, the most vulnerable among us are protected, our community remains safe and healthy, and the delivery of critical county services continues. These are our child welfare investigators, nurses, sheriff’s deputies and many others to whom we owe a debt of gratitude. I’m grateful that the Federal Government has provided the funding and guidance necessary, and for the partnership of our county legislators, to allow us to recognize the greater risks they face while continuing to serve our community.”

The legislature will hold a special meeting to consider the proposals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the county office building on West Main Street.

Tags

Arts & LifeMonroe CountyMonroe County Legislature1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman