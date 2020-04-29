Monroe County to consider "hazard pay" for some county employees

Monroe County lawmakers will consider legislation that would provide “hazard pay” to county employees who are at greater risk of exposure or working extended hours due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The legislation is being proposed by County Executive Adam Bello and it would be paid for through the federal CARES Ac stimulus funding. Workers who would be affected include those in the public health, human services, and public safety areas.

Bello is also asking the county legislature to accept a federal grant of more than $129 million which will be used for expenses caused by the pandemic.

Bello issued a statement on Wednesday saying that, “Every day, thousands of Monroe County employees show up to work on the frontlines of our community’s fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, putting themselves and their families at risk in order to ensure our loved ones are cared for, the most vulnerable among us are protected, our community remains safe and healthy, and the delivery of critical county services continues. These are our child welfare investigators, nurses, sheriff’s deputies and many others to whom we owe a debt of gratitude. I’m grateful that the Federal Government has provided the funding and guidance necessary, and for the partnership of our county legislators, to allow us to recognize the greater risks they face while continuing to serve our community.”

The legislature will hold a special meeting to consider the proposals at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at the county office building on West Main Street.