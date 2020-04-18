Former City Hall communications aide Donald Starver has died

A former top aide to Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has died. Donald Starver, a native of Pittsburgh, served as the City of Rochester’s Deputy Director of Communications and Special Events from 2014 to 2017. He also had worked as a communications officer for the Rochester City School District.

A statement released by Warren on Saturday night says that, “It is with a heavy heart that I share the news of the passing of my friend and former colleague.” Warren says that Starver was a member of Rochester’s My Brother’s Keeper and Pillars of Hope initiatives, mentoring many of the city’s young boys and men of color and providing positive support to city students.

Warren says that, “Donald’s legacy will be deep and lasting; as one who was always seeking to aid those in need. I offer my condolences to his family and many friends and associates in City government and throughout our community.”

There was no immediate confirmation of his age or cause of death.