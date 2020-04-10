Monroe County makes push to continue social distancing efforts

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the county has so far been able to keep the number of coronavirus cases from increasing exponentially.

But he cautions that could change if people don’t follow the guidelines.

Bello says the county is making plans to use the Rochester Riverside Convention Center as a field hospital if other healthcare facilities get full to the point that it’s stretching resources.

He says right now, the chance the convention center will be needed is low, but warns that could change if area residents don’t keep following the guidelines about staying six feet away from other people outside your home and wearing masks in public.

"Now is the time to double down on our social distancing efforts, it’s not the time to let up, because what’s important to remember is that (because of) the actions we take today, we’ll see the results in a couple of weeks from now," Bello says.

On Friday, Bello announced that the county and its partners are launching a “Six Feet Saves” public service campaign, which includes messaging in various media as well as lawn signs, posters and door hangers. The county is working with the city and various community agencies to target higher risk neighborhoods as well.