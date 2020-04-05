© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Canandaigua closes some recreational facilities to promote better social distancing

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 5, 2020 at 12:27 PM EDT
The City of Canandaigua is making a change in  the operation of some recreational facilities because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Sunday, City Manager John Goodwin issued a statement saying that  due to a lack of social distancing taking place within City of Canandaigua Parks, all basketball courts, tennis courts, and pickleball courts are now closed.

He notes that Canandaigua previously closed playgrounds on March 27. Goodwin also says that there has been an increase in litter in city parks. He says that residents and visitors are reminded that those parks are “carry-in, carry-out.” He also asked that all visitors to the parks remember to clean up after dogs.

Goodwin says that everyone wants the Canandaigua city parks to stay open “for people to have an outlet to get fresh air and go for walks during this challenging time,” but he is asking all visitors to please be respectful.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
