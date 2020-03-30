A second city of Rochester employee diagnosed with COVID-19

City of Rochester officials say that a second city worker has been diagnosed with COVID-19. The employee, a resident of Ontario County, was involved in the distribution of grab-&-go meals at the Carter Street R-Center, 500 Carter St.

The employee last worked Wednesday, March 25 and was asymptomatic. The following day the employee began feeling ill and did not report to work. Officials say the Carter Street R-Center has been deep cleaned three times since the employee’s illness became known. There was no immediate word on the condition of that employee.

A statement from City Hall says that the distribution sites are following preventative measures recommended by the Monroe County Health Department, including the wearing of masks, gloves and extensive cleaning, to ensure there is no heightened threat to the public receiving meals or employees.

Monroe County Public Health Commissioner Dr. Michael Mendoza continues to offer the same advice for visiting R-centers, schools or grocery stores to obtain meals. “It is important that all of us wash our hands frequently and stay six feet away from other people when we are out getting essential items, like food, no matter where we go,” said Mendoza. “Those are the most important steps you can take at grocery stores, R-Centers and other places to help slow the spread of the virus.”

The City of Rochester, in partnership with Foodlink and the Rochester City School District, operates 17 grab-&-go meal distribution sites daily. A complete list of sites and other details are available at cityofrochester.gov/coronavirus. To date, these sites have distributed over 92,000 meals to school-aged children.

Last week, Mayor Lovely Warren said that the first city employee diagnosed with COVID-19 was a part-tine worker who was involved in the distribution of grab-&-go meals at two city R-Centers. Those R-Centers are Frederick Douglass, 990 South Ave.; and Adams St., 85 Adams St.