Monroe County and City of Rochester property taxpayers get extra time

Monroe County Executive Adam Bello says the county will be extending the due date for the third installment of Town and County real property taxes from March 31 to April 30.

He also prohibited the in-person payment of real property taxes at all County and Town facilities during this State of Emergency.

“In order to protect both County and Town employees and residents, I am ensuring that people don’t need to make unnecessary trips just to pay their real property taxes,” said Bello. “It’s also important to ensure that residents don’t face financial penalties for complying with this order.”

Third installment payments made on or before April 30 will not accrue interest additional to that which would have otherwise accrued as of March 1, 2020.

Bello says that the intent of the order is to ensure that if a property owner is current on their installment payments and pays the third and fourth installments on or before April 30, they will not be subject to additional fees.

Bello also said that Monroe County will absorb user fees for payments that are made online.

A lockbox to accept payments will be installed at the County Office Building, 39 W. Main Street. Payments will continue to be accepted by mail.

In Rochester, Mayor Lovely Warren announced Saturday that 4th quarter property tax, water and refuse payments are now due April 30. Payments were previously due March 31.

“During this crisis, we are extending property tax collection relief to our homeowners,” said Warren. “Many residents pay their taxes in person and we want to limit the number of essential trips they need to take during this difficult time. I am glad to mirror my partner, County Executive Bello in providing this common sense relief to help our community stay home and overcome this challenge together.”

The City’s fiscal year runs from July 1 to June 30. The City already provides for property tax payment plans for owners. Residents with questions about property tax collection or other City services can contact 311 or visit cityofrochester.gov.