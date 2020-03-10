Rochester Housing Authority says public housing waiting list applications will be accepted online

The Rochester Housing Authority says that its public housing waiting list applications will now be accepted online at www.rochesterhousing.org/apply.

Public Housing is a program in which qualifying applicants live in a unit owned and operated by the RHA.

Applications for the Public Housing Waiting List can be submitted at any time, since the waiting list for this program remains open throughout the year.

This is a separate program from the Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Waiting List, which is currently closed.

RHA officials say the goal is to move the Public Housing Waiting List to a completely digital model by 2022, as the Section 8 HCV Program was done in 2016. While this transition takes place, Public Housing applications will continue to be available by mailing or faxing printed applications, or in-person at RHA’s Applications Processing Center at 270 Lake Avenue, Suite 300.

“At the Rochester Housing Authority, we’re dedicated to continuing to improve our processes and procedures to meet technological advances and the growing need for housing in our community,” said Shawn Burr, Deputy Executive Director at the Rochester Housing Authority. “Digitizing our Waiting Lists means we can move people more efficiently into housing while also providing a more convenient and timely process for customers.”

RHA has more than 2,400 public housing units at 20 residential communities and scattered sites, serving more than 4,000 people across the City of Rochester.