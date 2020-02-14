Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Peter Vazquez to run for the 138th Assembly district seat
There is another candidate announcing for the 138th District Assembly District, the seat now held by Democrat Harry Bronson.
Peter Vazquez, who has run as a Republican previously in that district, cites his “years of community centered services and decisive leadership in business and not-for-profit grassroot efforts” as being a good foundation to stand against what he calls, “the continued, tumultuous decisions coming from Albany.”
Vazquez is also president of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of NY.
There are also two Democrats running for the seat, Bronson, and Alex Yudelson. They will face off in a primary on June 23.