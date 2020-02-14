Peter Vazquez to run for the 138th Assembly district seat

There is another candidate announcing for the 138th District Assembly District, the seat now held by Democrat Harry Bronson.

Peter Vazquez, who has run as a Republican previously in that district, cites his “years of community centered services and decisive leadership in business and not-for-profit grassroot efforts” as being a good foundation to stand against what he calls, “the continued, tumultuous decisions coming from Albany.”

Vazquez is also president of the Frederick Douglass Foundation of NY.

There are also two Democrats running for the seat, Bronson, and Alex Yudelson. They will face off in a primary on June 23.