© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Mike Barry announces run for 56th NY State Senate seat

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 14, 2020 at 3:38 PM EST
mike_barry_edit.jpg
provided
/

Mike Barry announced his candidacy on Friday for the 56th district State Senate seat.  That’s the seat now held by Joe Robach, who is not running for re-election. Robach is endorsing his fellow Republican.

Barry is a Greece Town Councilman and a former executive director for the Rochester-Monroe County Youth Bureau.

The 56th district includes the towns of Brighton, Clarkson, Gates, Greece, Hamlin, Parma and parts of the city of Rochester.

Barry said that among his priorities is rolling back what he calls “disastrous” bail reform policies and making sure schools get their fair share of school aid.

There are already three Democrats interested in running for the seat, including Jeremy Cooney, Hilda Rosario Escher, and Sherita Traywick. The primaries will be held on June 23.

Tags

Arts & Life1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman