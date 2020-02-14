Mike Barry announces run for 56th NY State Senate seat

Mike Barry announced his candidacy on Friday for the 56th district State Senate seat. That’s the seat now held by Joe Robach, who is not running for re-election. Robach is endorsing his fellow Republican.

Barry is a Greece Town Councilman and a former executive director for the Rochester-Monroe County Youth Bureau.

The 56th district includes the towns of Brighton, Clarkson, Gates, Greece, Hamlin, Parma and parts of the city of Rochester.

Barry said that among his priorities is rolling back what he calls “disastrous” bail reform policies and making sure schools get their fair share of school aid.

There are already three Democrats interested in running for the seat, including Jeremy Cooney, Hilda Rosario Escher, and Sherita Traywick. The primaries will be held on June 23.