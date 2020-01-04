© 2021 WXXI News
Bello to give inaugural address at the Eastman Theatre

Published January 4, 2020 at 12:21 AM EST
Adam Bello

Incoming Monroe County Executive Adam Bello is being sworn in Saturday morning.

Bello was elected in November, defeating incumbent Republican Cheryl Dinolfo and he becomes the first Democrat to lead the county in nearly 30 years.

The ceremony will be held at 10am in Kodak Hall at the Eastman Theatre. A statement from his office says that Bello, who is the former county clerk, will highlight the goals of his new term as county executive, as well as call for compromises and a resolve to work for all the citizens of the county.

Bello comes into office with a county legislature which still has a majority of Republicans, although with the last election that margin was narrowed. Republicans now have a 15 to 14 majority in the legislature.

Guests coming to the inauguration ceremonies include Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul, NY State Attorney General Letitia James and Congressman Joe Morelle.

