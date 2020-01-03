Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
2019 Year in Review: Politics
By traditional political terms, 2019 was an "off year" - no national or even statewide races on the ballot. But it really wasn't an off year, there was a lot that happened politically in 2019 as Scott Fybush and Randy Gorbman review the year in politics.