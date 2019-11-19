Longtime Monroe County official announces retirement

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo announced on Tuesday that long-time Director of Parks Larry Staub will retire on December 17. Staub has served as Director for 13 years, and has spent 30 years working for Monroe County.

“Larry has been an incredible steward of our beautiful County Parks system, enhancing one of our community’s greatest assets,” said Dinolfo. “Our Parks system is a top selling point for families and businesses considering relocating here, and Larry has been a champion of expanding and improving the use of our green space. We have been fortunate to benefit from his leadership over the last 13 years and we wish him the very best in his retirement.”

Staub was first appointed Parks Director by former County Executive Maggie Brooks, in 2006. Over the last 18 months, he also served as Director of the Seneca Park Zoo, overseeing the first phase of the comprehensive Master Plan Improvements, including the Cold Asia and Animals of the Savanna habitats.

Dinolfo says that Staub also helped open new park lodges, dog parks, and off-road cycling opportunities' he also helped bring operations of the county’s three golf courses in-house.

With Adam Bello elected as the first Democrat as County Executive in about three decades, it is likely he will be making some changes regarding top county posts, although no announcements have been made yet.

Bello announced the formation of his transition committee last week.