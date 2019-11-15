Monroe County Republicans withdraw CABLE Act proposal

After the uproar caused by an attempt by the Monroe County Legislature's Republican Majority to water down the county executive's authority, GOP leadership withdrew the CABLE (Checks and Balances for Legislative Equality) Act of 2019 late Friday.

The move was made by the Republican majority just a week after the election where County Clerk Adam Bello became the first Democrat in decades to win a county executive race.

Bello had called the bill a "blatant, self-serving power grab" by the majority Republicans on the county legislature.

Republican lawmakers had originally said that as the legislative branch of county government, it was imperative that they identify additional opportunities to provide “checks and balances the taxpayers demand.”

But in a memo accompanying the withdrawal of the local law Friday, Legislature President Joe Carbone and Majority Leader Brian Marianetti said that after feedback from the community and a discussion with Bello, they have “determined the best course of action is to wait until the new year so we may better work together on any amendments to the Charter of Administrative Code.”

The memo also says that the CABLE Act was intended to increase transparency and accountability in county government, but instead resulted in a distraction from many other important issues.

Adam Bello released this statement after the CABLE Act was withdrawn:

“I am pleased with the decision by County Legislature Republicans to withdraw their efforts to change the county charter. I believe this is the right decision and reflects the will of the community. I look forward to working with my partners in government in the weeks ahead to build a better, more effective county government.”