Republicans hold on to slim majority in the Monroe County Legislature
It looks like the new Democratic Monroe County Executive may have to contend with a Republican majority in the County Legislature, but the GOP will have a narrow margin in that body.
Unofficial results show the Republicans with a 15 to 14 seat majority over the Democrats. (they had a 17 - 12 majority, previously).
At least one race, the 13th legislative district, was very close on Tuesday night, with Democrat Michael Yudelson leading Republican Matthew Borkowski by 45 votes.
Here is the list of apparent winners in the 29-seat legislature:
1st District - Republican Ed Wilt
2nd District – Republican Jackie Smith
3rd District – Republican Tracy DiFlorio
4th District – Republican Frank Allkofer
5th District – Republican Karla Boyce
6th District – Republican Frank Ancello
7th District – Republican Brian Marianetti
8th District – Republican Matthew Terp
9th District – Republican Paul Dondorfer
10th District – Democrat Howard Maffucci (unopposed)
11th District – Republican Sean Delehanty
12th District – Republican Steve Brew (unopposed)
13th District – Democrat Michael Yudelson (45 vote lead over Republican Matthew Borkowski
14th District – Democrat Justin Wilcox (unopposed)
15th District – Republican George Hebert
16th District – Republican Joe Carbone
17th District – Democrat Joseph Morelle Jr.
18th District – Democrat John Baynes
19th District – Republican Kathleen Taylor
20th District – Republican Michael Zale
21st District – Democrat Rachel Barnhart
22nd District – Democrat Vincent Felder (unopposed)
23rd District – Democrat Linda Hasman (unopposed)
24th District- Democrat Joshua Bauroth (unopposed)
25th District – Democrat John Lightfoot (unopposed)
26th District – Democrat Yversha Roman
27th District- Democrat Lamar (unopposed)
28th District- Democrat Frank Keophetlasy (unopposed)
29th District – Democrat Ernest Flagler (unopposed)