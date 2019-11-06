Longtime Canandaigua Mayor concedes race after close contest

There will be a big change coming to the City of Canandaigua. Mayor Ellen Polimeni, who has been in office for 28 years, was defeated in a close contest by city council member Bob Palumbo.

Polimeni lost by 83 votes and she conceded Wednesday morning. Polimeni says she will continue to do work on behalf of the City of Canandaigua, even after she leaves office.

“I see it as a community service type of position in a city the size of Canandaigua, and I’ve enjoyed every minute of it and I will just go on doing many of the things that I’ve done in terms of service to the city.” Polimeni said.

Polimeni says she has confidence in the Canandaigua City Council and the way that various projects are moving along, and she feels that Canandaigua is in a good place.