Election Day features many local races on Tuesday

Tuesday is Election Day, and in New York state there are no statewide contests in what is often referred to as an “off-year" election since there is no presidential election (that’s next year), or mid-term congressional elections. 2020 will see contests that also include those for Congress, and the NYS Legislature.

But there are plenty of local races in area counties, including in Monroe County, where the race for County Executive between incumbent Republican Cheryl Dinolfo, and challenger Adam Bello, the Democrat who is currently County Clerk, has gotten the most attention.

The other major countywide race getting a lot of notice is that for Monroe County District Attorney, where Republican incumbent Sandra Doorley faces Democrat and former Assistant DA Shani Curry Mitchell.

There are contests for Monroe County Legislature, County and State Supreme Court, Rochester School Board, City Council, and a host of town board races.

There is also a referendum in Rochester on whether city residents would like to see the creation of a Police Accountability Board.

And there are a number of legislative and town races in nearby counties as well, including a contest for longtime Canandaigua Mayor Ellen Polimeni. The Democrat faces Republican challenger Bob Palumbo.

The polls are open from 6:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. (if you haven’t already cast your ballot in New York’s first year for early voting).

WXXI will have comprehensive election coverage starting at 9:00 p.m., with live reports from local party headquarters along with analysis, hosted by Evan Dawson and the rest of the WXXI News team.

You can listen to the coverage on AM 1370, FM 107.5, streaming at wxxinews.org and the WXXI mobile app, and watch the coverage on Facebook Live.