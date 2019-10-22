Monroe County GOP files state election complaint over District Attorney race

The Monroe County Republican Committee is filing a formal complaint with the New York State Board of elections in connection with the District Attorney’s race.

GOP Party Chairman Bill Napier says the complaint alleges that there has been illegal coordination between the campaign of Democratic candidate Shani Curry Mitchell and a political action committee, funded by billionaire and political activist George Soros.

The complaint says that the New York Justice & Public Safety PAC, funded by Soros, spent more than $810,000 in TV and digital ads for Mitchell.

The complaint contends that Mitchell’s campaign manager, Rynn Reed, went to work for Mitchell, soon after she had worked for a public relations firm that did work with Soros’s political action committee. And Napier that under state law, that’s illegal, because there should have been a two-year separation between those two activities.

“It’s something that voters have a right to know, that there’s this illegal coordination that’s going on between this independent expenditure and Shani Mitchell’s campaign so that they can make a fair valuation as to whether or not Ms. Mitchell has the integrity to be our next DA,“ Napier said.

Mitchell’s campaign released a statement saying that it follows the law and has nothing to hide. The statement claims the local GOP is desperate to hide Republican incumbent Sandra Doorley’s failure to keep the community safe. The campaign statement says that, "Attempting to make this election about irrelevant PACs is a page straight out of the Trump playbook."