Cuomo to call special election in 27th Congressional district "sooner rather than later"

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he will declare a special election for the 27th Congressional district seat just vacated by Republican Chris Collins.

Collins resigned on Monday and is expected to plead guilty in federal court in Manhattan this afternoon in connection with an insider trading case against him.

Cuomo, speaking this morning on WAMC in Albany, said he's reviewing election law to get a better idea of when he can call for a special election, but he's inclined to do it sooner rather than later.

"2020 is a long time away," Cuomo said, "and Democrat or Republican, Western New York deserves representation."

The governor said it is unlikely he would be able to call for a special election in time for it to appear on the ballot this November.