Former Ibero leader Hilda Rosario Escher considering a run for NYS Senate

Hilda Rosario Escher, the former longtime leader of the Ibero-American Action League, is considering the possibility of running for NYS Senate in the 56th district, a seat currently held by Republican Joe Robach.

Escher confirmed for WXXI News that she is thinking about running for the Democratic Party nomination, which was first reported in the Democrat and Chronicle Sunday.

If Escher does run she would face competition within that party. Jeremy Cooney, who ran unsuccessfully for the seat last year, has indicated he will be running again in 2020.

There’s no word yet if Robach will run again next year. He told the D&C that he’s focused on his job, not on an election that is 18 months away.

Cooney told WXXI News that his campaign is already well-organized, and that he's built a solid, grassroots campaign. He says he wants to "build a community for the families of today."

Escher told WXXI News that she had said after leaving Ibero-American Action League that she wanted to continue public service, and continuing “serving the community that I live in and that I love.”

Escher says if she runs, education, and promoting economic growth would be among her priorities. She expects to make a decision on whether to run for the senate seat in a couple of months.