Dinolfo asks Bello to join her in fighting against Green Light Driver's License bill

County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo plans to be in Albany on Monday to urge the state Senate to reject a bill that would allow immigrants to obtain a driver's license, and she’s urging County Clerk Adam Bello to join her.

Dinolfo, a Republican, sent a letter to Bello -- her Democratic challenger in this year’s election -- to join her in Albany to express his concerns to state senators about the bill, known as the Green Light Driver's License Bill. The state Assembly already passed the bill.

In a letter sent to Bello on Friday (see below), Dinolfo cited issues that Bello expressed about the bill during a June 5 appearance on "Connections with Evan Dawson":

"When it comes to this particular legislation, I have a number of concerns about it, though," Bello said on the show. "The problem that they’re looking for us to do now is for the state, and it looks … appears … county clerk's offices to play that role of the federal government and verifying documents, and verifying people's identification, and that's where I have a problem with the legislation as it currently exists."

Dinolfo noted that Bello has not stated where he stands on this issue or made his position known to the New York State Association of County Clerks.

Bello did respond via a statement (see below) saying he "was pleased to partner with the county executive and share my expertise on licensing issues," and that he looks forward to doing the same with state senators.

Dinolfo and Bello will face each other in the county executive Independence Party primary on June 25.

