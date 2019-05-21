© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

Proposal would give full income tax exemption to volunteer firefighters, EMS

WXXI News | By Beth Adams
Published May 21, 2019 at 10:28 AM EDT
house-fire-1-1519590.jpg
freeimages.com/Michael Cossey
/

Volunteer fire departments and ambulance corps across New York have a tough time recruiting volunteers.  A group of state lawmakers say an incentive may make that easier. 

Republicans in the Senate and Assembly are proposing full state income tax exemptions for volunteer firefighters and EMS personnel.

Assemblyman Stephen Hawley said the tax break would also be a way to demonstrate gratitude for the work these people do.

"Dedicated and brave volunteers are the heartbeat of these organizations, many times sacrificing family obligations and other interests to be on call and keep our communities safe," he said. "They are on the front lines of not only dangerous fires, but also situations involving crime, drug overdoses, and other perilous situations."

Hawley said he has been a lifelong member of the Stafford Volunteer Fire Department.

Volunteer first responders in New York state are currently eligible for an annual $200 tax credit.

In order to qualify for the full state tax exemption under the proposal, a volunteer would have to put in at least a year of service and attend more than half of his or her organization's annual calls. Eligibility also would require volunteers to fully complete all state-mandated training, be in good standing with their organizations, and be certified by the chief emergency service coordinator of their county.

Tags

Arts & Lifenew york stateVolunteer firefightersEMSincome tax exemption1
Beth Adams
Beth Adams joined WXXI as host of Morning Edition in 2012 after a more than two-decade radio career. She was the longtime host of the WHAM Morning News in Rochester. Her career also took her from radio stations in Elmira, New York, to Miami, Florida.
See stories by Beth Adams