Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren unveils 'Rochester 2034'

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is unveiling the public draft of a plan designed to guide the city’s policy decisions for the next 15 years. The plan being developed to coincide with the city’s bicentennial year.

It’s called Rochester 2034, and it is a comprehensive plan that covers a number of city services, investment strategies, and land use priorities, including things like public safety, housing, transportation, job creation and the arts.

Speaking at a reception Thursday night at the Rochester Riverside Convention Center, Warren said this plan includes goals that are aligned with an overarching community vision and she said that Rochester 2034 presents a plan for growth.

“This plan is a plan for you, a plan for me, a plan for our future; a plan that’s fearless, a plan that’s resilient, a plan that’s innovative,” Warren told the crowd.

The mayor said the plan also looks to foster social and economic equity, including supporting small business and workforce development and creating more affordable housing.

Warren says the launch of the plan comes after months of community input and now the city will host a series of community meetings over the summer for a final round of public comment in anticipation of City Council voting on adoption of the plan this fall.