Rochester City Council fills vacancy; announces committee assignments

Rochester City Council on Tuesday evening unanimously voted to have LaShay Harris serve on Council as the South District representative.

She will serve out the remainder of the current term that expires at the end of this year. That is the term that had been held by longtime Councilmember Adam McFadden, who had to give up the seat after being convicted on a felony charge of wire fraud, and he also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

Harris expects to run for the full four-year term in November. But first, she faces a Democratic primary on June 25 against candidates Ann Lewis and Frank Martin III.

Harris has been a Monroe County legislator for the last few years, but resigned that seat this week when it was determined she would be appointed to City Council.

CITY Newspaper reports that two candidates, Sabrina LaMar and Ebony Dukes, will face off in a primary for the 27th district county legislative seat. Neither has the party's designation; originally, Harris was running for reelection and received the party's designation.

On Tuesday, Rochester City Council also announced that Councilmember Mitch Gruber will serve as the Chair of the Parks and Public Works Committee and Councilmember Malik Evans will serve as the Chair of the Finance Committee