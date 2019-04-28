City Council names LaShay Harris to fill out McFadden's council term

Rochester City Council has named LaShay Harris to serve on the council as the South District representative through the end of this year.

That is the seat that was held by longtime Councilman Adam McFadden, who had to give up the seat after being convicted on a felony charge of wire fraud, and he also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

Harris is currently a Monroe County legislator.

City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to formally vote on naming Harris to the council seat.

Harris would need to run again in November for the full, four-year term. But first, she will face a Democratic Primary challenge in June, against candidates Ann Lewis and Frank Martin III.