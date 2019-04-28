© 2021 WXXI News
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

City Council names LaShay Harris to fill out McFadden's council term

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published April 28, 2019 at 2:25 PM EDT
Rochester City Council has named LaShay Harris to serve on the council as the South District representative through the end of this year.

That is the seat that was held by longtime Councilman Adam McFadden, who had to give up the seat after being convicted on a felony charge of wire fraud, and he also pleaded guilty to filing a false tax return.

Harris is currently a Monroe County legislator.

City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday evening to formally vote on naming Harris to the council seat.

Harris would need to run again in November for the full, four-year term. But first, she will face a Democratic Primary challenge in June, against candidates Ann Lewis and Frank Martin III.

