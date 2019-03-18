© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

NY lawmakers want state to defray cost of early voting

WXXI News | By Associated Press
Published March 18, 2019 at 5:34 AM EDT
Vote_Here_Sign.jpg
File photo
/

(AP & WXXI News) New York lawmakers want the state to kick in some money to help local governments pay for the rollout of early voting. 

Lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow voters to cast a ballot starting 10 days before an election. That led to complaints from county officials who said they don't have the money to pay for the extra staff, training and record-keeping related to the change.

Last week, members of the state Senate and Assembly inserted funds for early voting in their state budget proposals. The Assembly called for $7 million while the Senate suggested a $10 million investment.

Leaders of the state Association of Counties applauded the proposals. Susan Lerner, who leads the organization Common Cause and is also with a coalition called , ‘ Let New York Vote,’ says this is an historic victory for the state which has not previously provided counties with financial support for elections.

Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo hope to agree on a budget before April 1st, but there are a number of outstanding issues.

Tags

Arts & Lifevoting1
Associated Press
The Associated Press is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers. AP is neither privately owned nor government-funded; instead, it's a not-for-profit news cooperative owned by its American newspaper and broadcast members.
See stories by Associated Press