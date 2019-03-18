NY lawmakers want state to defray cost of early voting

(AP & WXXI News) New York lawmakers want the state to kick in some money to help local governments pay for the rollout of early voting.

Lawmakers voted earlier this year to allow voters to cast a ballot starting 10 days before an election. That led to complaints from county officials who said they don't have the money to pay for the extra staff, training and record-keeping related to the change.

Last week, members of the state Senate and Assembly inserted funds for early voting in their state budget proposals. The Assembly called for $7 million while the Senate suggested a $10 million investment.

Leaders of the state Association of Counties applauded the proposals. Susan Lerner, who leads the organization Common Cause and is also with a coalition called , ‘ Let New York Vote,’ says this is an historic victory for the state which has not previously provided counties with financial support for elections.

Lawmakers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo hope to agree on a budget before April 1st, but there are a number of outstanding issues.