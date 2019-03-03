© 2021 WXXI News
background_fid.jpg
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts & Life
nyoc_graphic_200x200.jpg
Opioid Crisis
WXXI, in partnership with public broadcasting stations across New York state, will air special programming examining the opioid crisis during the week of Oct. 15.New York’s Opioid Crisis is a first-of-its-kind partnership to draw attention to this public health crisis and raise awareness of services available in local communities for those affected by opioid addiction.Support for opioid crisis programming on WXXI is provided in part by the New York State Office of Alcoholism and Substance Abuse Services. A complete list of programs can be found here: WXXI.org/opioid-prog.We want to hear what you have to say about opioid and heroin use in our community. Please click on this link to take a short survey.

Rochester's Mayor looks to sue opioid manufacturers and distributors

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published March 3, 2019 at 6:41 PM EST
rochester_skyline.jpg
PBS.org
/

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren is asking City Council to authorize a lawsuit against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

The proposal would see the city’s attorney work with  a New York City based law firm, Napoli Shkolnik PLLC, to represent the city.

It would not cost Rochester money out-of-pocket, and if the city were to be successful in its suit, the New York City law firm would not get more than 25% of whatever money is collected from the opioid industry.

Warren says that a number of municipalities have retained Napoli Shkolnik to pursue this kind of legal action, as they seek to recover damages in the form of increased expenses to municipalities and their taxpayers.

The mayor says that in Rochester’s case, it has resulted in increased demands on the city police and fire departments and other expenditures needed to respond to the ongoing epidemic.

A report from the Monroe County Heroin Task force indicates that there were more than 1,000 overdoses reported over the last year.

Last year, Monroe County took similar action, joining nationwide lawsuits against opioid manufacturers and distributors.

Rochester City Council could take up the mayor’s proposal at its March 19 meeting.

Tags

Arts & LifeMayor Lovely Warrenheroinopioidopioid crisisheroin task force1
Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman