LaShay Harris gets backing from Monroe County Dem. Committee members for City Council run

Monroe County Legislator LaShay Harris is getting backing from the Monroe County Democratic Committee to run for the City Council seat now held by Adam McFadden. She received unanimous support from the Democratic Committee’s Executive Committee members who represent the South District.

McFadden announced last week he would not run for re-election, saying that the South District, which he has represented for 15 years, deserves to have someone who can concentrate on the district without legal distractions. McFadden was charged in federal court recently with wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, after an investigation involving an entity funded by the Rochester Housing Authority.

Harris worked for AMR Ambulance (formerly Rural/Metro) for a number of years. She is currently the Career Pathways to Public Safety Coordinator in the Rochester City School District.

The D&C says that McFadden last week threw his support behind Harris for his Council seat, and the paper said that Ann Lewis plans to also enter that Council race.