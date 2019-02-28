© 2021 WXXI News
Candidate Free Air Time 2012
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

LaShay Harris gets backing from Monroe County Dem. Committee members for City Council run

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 28, 2019 at 11:03 AM EST
Monroe County Legislator LaShay Harris is getting backing from the Monroe County Democratic Committee to run for the City Council seat now held by Adam McFadden. She received unanimous support from the Democratic Committee’s Executive Committee members who represent the South District.

McFadden announced last week he would not run for re-election, saying that the South District, which he has represented for 15 years, deserves to have someone who can concentrate on the district without legal distractions. McFadden was charged in federal court recently with wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, after an investigation involving an entity funded by the Rochester Housing Authority.

Harris worked for AMR Ambulance (formerly Rural/Metro) for a number of years. She is currently the Career Pathways to Public Safety Coordinator in the Rochester City School District.

The D&C says that McFadden last week threw his support behind Harris for his Council seat, and the paper said that Ann Lewis plans to also enter that Council race.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
