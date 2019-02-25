© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Adam McFadden will not run for re-election

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published February 25, 2019 at 5:01 PM EST
mcfadden_1.jpg
File photo
/

Rochester City Council Vice President Adam McFadden says he will not run for re-election, after spending 15 years representing his district.

McFadden says that he has decided not to run this year for another term representing the South District.

McFadden was charged in federal court last week with wire fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, after an investigation involving an entity funded by the Rochester Housing Authority.

Last week he entered a not guilty plea to the charges, and after his initial court appearance  he said that he would not stop working hard for his constituents.

But now, McFadden tells WXXI News that the South District deserves to have a representative who can concentrate on the district without legal distractions.

City Council President Loretta Scott tells WXXI News that, "I was surprised to hear it. We hadn’t spoken about that. But Adam being who he is, I can understand why he would want to do that. If he thinks that its best for his community which he certainly loves.”

Mayor Lovely Warren issued this statement: "I respect Councilperson McFadden's decision and I look forward to working to elect a strong, progressive Democrat to serve the South district."

A spokesperson for the Monroe County Democratic Committee says that its executive committee will vote on a candidate to run in his place, although one has not been chosen yet.

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
See stories by Randy Gorbman