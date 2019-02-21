Rochester City Council wraps up public forums on proposed police accountability board

About 70 people attended a public input session on Rochester City Council’s proposed police accountability board Thursday night. The proposal would give that board investigative authority about complaints involving officers, and that new board would be able to determine punishment.

At least one city resident brought a concern about how the board’s authority would impact the police union contracts, and questions about whether it would withstand a possible legal challenge.

One idea mentioned was a “three strikes and you’re out” policy for police officers, with a city resident suggesting that officers should be banned from all law enforcement jobs after three police misconduct claims.

Those at the forum also discussed how many people City Council, the mayor and a local advocacy group called the Police Accountability Board Alliance should appoint to the board.

Many of those talking about that issue at the Thursday night session felt there should be more people appointed by the Alliance than by local politicians.

Rochester City Councilman Malik Evans says that he and other council members listened to a number of ideas and concerns in the recent public forums held in recent weeks.

“I think that this has been a long arduous process and I appreciate the passion of the community members who have hung in there and continue to make their voices heard,” Evans said.

City Council President Loretta Scott says Council will consider various comments from these public sessions as they finish work on the legislation.

“We’re going to certainly consider all of them. If one is mentioned more often than others than it really does warrant additional consideration in a more in depth fashion,” Scott said.

Scott says Council could vote on the police accountability board concept in March.

Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren has also submitted legislation to create a Police Accountability Board, but Council has held that proposal in committee.