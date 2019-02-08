Adam Bello expected to formally announce County Executive run on Saturday

Monroe County Clerk Adam Bello is expected to officially announce his run for County Executive on Saturday morning.

The Monroe County Democratic Committee has scheduled an event for 11 a.m. at the Workers United Hall at 750 East Avenue, for what is described as “a very special announcement about the 2019 elections in Monroe County.

Bello was appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be County Clerk in early 2016, filling the vacancy when Republican Cheryl Dinolfo became County Executive.

He later went on to be elected to county clerk later that year. Bello is a former Irondequoit town supervisor.

Last month, a spokesman for Republican Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo said that she “looks forward to running on her pro-job, tax-cut record.”