Reports: Adam Bello to run for Monroe County executive

Adam Bello is running for Monroe County executive. According to reports, including the Democrat and Chronicle, the Monroe County clerk made the announcement at a designating meeting for Democrats in Brighton on Monday night.

Bello told the D&C that, "I'll have a lot more to say about this once I go through the process and earn the nomination."

It’s a move that won’t be a big surprise to many political observers, with speculation that the Irondequoit resident would be poised at some point to run for the top county spot.

Bello was appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to be county clerk in early 2016, filling the vacancy when Republican Cheryl Dinolfo became county executive.

He later went on to be elected to county clerk later that year. Bello is a former Irondequoit town supervisor.

A spokesman for Dinolfo, Jesse Sleezer, released this statement:

"County Executive Dinolfo is one of upstate’s strongest female leaders and has the results to prove it – she cut the county property tax rate, helped to secure nearly 20,000 local jobs, and kept her promise to clean up government by eliminating LDCs. She’s earned the overwhelming support of local voters in four straight countywide campaigns and looks forward to running on her pro-job, tax-cut record.”