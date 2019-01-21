Rochester snow clearing continues; Mayor Warren asks that you help your neighbors

The City of Rochester continues round-the-clock snow clearing efforts after more than 15 inches of snow fell across the region.

Mayor Lovely Warren says many city snowplowing crews have been working long hours for the last few days.

“I cannot commend our team at DES (Department of Environmental Services) and our safety workers enough because during this, 48 hours of all this snow, they’ve been working overtime, some of them putting in 18 hours a day, and we appreciate them for that.”

Warren says you can call for help with questions about city services.

“We ask people to please call 311 if they have any issues and concerns. Those are going in the queue and we are getting to them as soon as possible. We recognize that with a lot of snow, brings some challenges,” Warren said.

Officials ask that you only call 911 if you need police, fire or medical services.

Warren also asked city residents to look out for each other, including checking on any elderly neighbors.

“If you have an elderly neighbor, please go check on them, make sure that they’re OK; we all have to work together during this time. If someone, if a neighbor needs helps shoveling, please help them shovel, because we are one community, and we are going to get through this snowstorm by working together.”

The city will begin towing cars illegally parked on the street starting at 7 p.m. Monday so that all streets can be properly cleaned.