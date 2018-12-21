© 2021 WXXI News
Arts & Life
Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.

State awarding a $550,000 grant for upgrades at Frontier Field

WXXI News | By Randy Gorbman
Published December 21, 2018 at 4:13 PM EST
Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Rochester Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver say that the state is awarding more than a half-million dollars for upgrades to Frontier Field.

They say that the $550,000 grant, through Empire State Development, will be used on improvements focused in increasing the fan experience. That includes a new 360-degee concourse, kids area, beer and wine garden and an expanded party space.

Empire State Development’s grant will fund a portion of the planned renovations, which are estimated to cost approximately $3 million. The team and County are seeking additional state investment to fund the remaining balance of the total project cost.

In addition to the $3 million fan experience enhancement project, Monroe County has also authorized the expenditure of $4.35 million in past capital improvements and $950,000 in current capital improvements for Frontier Field, including structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and site work.
 

Randy Gorbman
Randy Gorbman is WXXI's director of news and public affairs. Randy manages the day-to-day operations of WXXI News on radio, television, and online.
