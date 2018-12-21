State awarding a $550,000 grant for upgrades at Frontier Field

Monroe County Executive Cheryl Dinolfo and Rochester Red Wings President/CEO/COO Naomi Silver say that the state is awarding more than a half-million dollars for upgrades to Frontier Field.

They say that the $550,000 grant, through Empire State Development, will be used on improvements focused in increasing the fan experience. That includes a new 360-degee concourse, kids area, beer and wine garden and an expanded party space.

Empire State Development’s grant will fund a portion of the planned renovations, which are estimated to cost approximately $3 million. The team and County are seeking additional state investment to fund the remaining balance of the total project cost.

In addition to the $3 million fan experience enhancement project, Monroe County has also authorized the expenditure of $4.35 million in past capital improvements and $950,000 in current capital improvements for Frontier Field, including structural, mechanical, electrical, plumbing and site work.

