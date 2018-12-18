DA issues subpoenas for an investigation related to Mayor Warren's campaign spending

Monroe County District Attorney Sandra Doorley’s office has confirmed that it has issued subpoenas for an investigation related to campaign spending by Rochester Mayor Lovely Warren.

Doorley has not commented beyond that on why the mayor’s campaign spending is part of an investigation.

The Democrat & Chronicle reported recently that a number of area vendors received subpoenas seeking financial records related to their dealings with Warren’s re-election campaign.

Warren was re-elected in 2017.

The mayor’s office reiterated a statement that Warren issued a couple of weeks ago which said:

"I have not received a subpoena, I have not been advised by the District Attorney of any Grand Jury Investigatory Proceedings, nor have I engaged in any wrongdoing. By law, all Grand Jury proceedings including investigations are private and held confidentially, so anyone discussing this matter publicly or with the media would be potentially violating the law. As an attorney and an Officer of the Court I respect that process and must also abide by it, so I will not speculate on any discussion surrounding a Grand Jury investigation - that conversation should most appropriately be directed to the District Attorney."